NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Aarti S. Shah Sells 20,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 265,860,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,229,962. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.