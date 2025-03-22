Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.14 and last traded at $31.23. 3,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 109,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

