Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CEO Sells $2,048,490.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Free Report) CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $2,048,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,896,333.94. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Richard Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 18th, James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $2,118,420.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $2,051,730.00.
  • On Monday, January 6th, James Richard Porter sold 17,301 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,543.68.

Nuvalent Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $77.96 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $87,689,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,640,000 after buying an additional 786,257 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,968,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Nuvalent by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 946,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,109,000 after buying an additional 584,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nuvalent by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,011,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after buying an additional 400,402 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

