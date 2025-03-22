Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CEO Sells $2,048,490.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $2,048,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,896,333.94. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Richard Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $2,118,420.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $2,051,730.00.

On Monday, January 6th, James Richard Porter sold 17,301 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,543.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $77.96 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $87,689,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,640,000 after buying an additional 786,257 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,968,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Nuvalent by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 946,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,109,000 after buying an additional 584,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nuvalent by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,011,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after buying an additional 400,402 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

