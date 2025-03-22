Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 7,156 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,844 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 808,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In related news, insider T. Charles Hunsinger acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,225. This trade represents a 74.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.41. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SVV

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.