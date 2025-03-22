Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 174 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $95.03 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

