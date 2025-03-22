Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Invests $424,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $735,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 46.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

LPLA opened at $327.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.95 and a 200-day moving average of $306.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $384.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

