Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $533,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $143.53 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

