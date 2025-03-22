Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.25.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $309.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $1,622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,730 shares in the company, valued at $21,977,030.40. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $2,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,474. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,499 shares of company stock worth $32,677,268 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

