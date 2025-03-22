Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys 1,197 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Ventas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Ventas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ventas by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ventas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Ventas by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,010.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $14,645,401.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares in the company, valued at $77,644,115.46. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,227 shares of company stock worth $17,769,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

