Nordea Bank Abp Announces Dividend of $0.98 (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.9791 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Nordea Bank Abp Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

