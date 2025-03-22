None (PIPE) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 28th

None (NYSEARCA:PIPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

None stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 10,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,492. None has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $25.42.

The Invesco SteelPath MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (PIPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of North American energy infrastructure stocks and midstream MLPs. Holdings are selected and weighted based on macrotrends and fundamental criteria, to pursue stable income with preferred tax treatment.

