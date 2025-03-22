Niza Global Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17,169.08 (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Niza Global has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $17,169.08 and $237,456.99 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,020.66 or 0.99950181 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,385.11 or 0.99073598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,689,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,689,999,954. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.0000719 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $274,627.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

