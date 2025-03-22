NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.81) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. NIO updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 82,569,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,261,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

