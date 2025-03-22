NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 1,045,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,693,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.18.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
