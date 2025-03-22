NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 1,045,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,693,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

NextDecade Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.18.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its position in NextDecade by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 8,917,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,757,000 after purchasing an additional 334,012 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,757 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,623,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,050 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 123,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after buying an additional 48,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

