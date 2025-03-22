NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 142418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

NEXE Innovations Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 6.13.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

See Also

