New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.687 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 39.6% increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTM opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

