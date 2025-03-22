Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $5.17. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 49,620 shares traded.

Neste Oyj Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

