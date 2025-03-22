NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.69.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

