Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 3,849,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,328,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

