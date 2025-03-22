NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,551.40 ($20.03) and traded as low as GBX 1,510 ($19.50). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,514 ($19.55), with a volume of 145,141 shares.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,551.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,563.11. The company has a market cap of £878.13 million, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -186.22%.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is a London listed FTSE-250 investment company which invests directly in private companies alongside some of the world’s leading private equity managers.

Managed by Neuberger Berman, a leading private markets investor, NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman’s platform, relationships, deal flow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities, providing shareholders with access to a portfolio of direct investments diversified by manager, sector, geography and size.

