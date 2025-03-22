Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 59,877 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,877 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

