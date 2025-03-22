Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,315 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $259.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.58 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

