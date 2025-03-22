Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 26,271 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5,114.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 126,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 111.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 966,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MaxLinear by 44.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 288,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Down 2.1 %

MXL opened at $12.70 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.