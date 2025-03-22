Natixis Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Loews by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 229,965 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Loews by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 229,956 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Loews by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,012,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,902 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Loews by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 87,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,077,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,506,000 after purchasing an additional 82,581 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Price Performance

L opened at $87.22 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $72.91 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,276,910.85. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $4,043,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,705,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,165,301.52. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,860 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,463. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.