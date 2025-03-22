Natixis Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

