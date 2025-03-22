Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,273,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after buying an additional 136,769 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $189.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

