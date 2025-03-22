Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224,594 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

TAK opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

