Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 27,216 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NetEase Trading Down 2.9 %

NTES stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.45%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

