National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas comprises about 0.9% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 55,152 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 159,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $79.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.41 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.