Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $115,663.68 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total transaction of $115,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,495,748.76. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,502 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,633.76.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,335 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $719,046.45.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,886 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $333,067.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,442 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $233,416.54.

On Friday, January 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 946 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $162,693.08.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,931 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,277,837.07.

NTRA opened at $151.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Natera by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

