Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. 5,450,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 648% from the average session volume of 729,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director John Kevin Andersen sold 174,500 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $158,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.19. This trade represents a 99.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $124,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 241,216 shares of company stock valued at $302,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.