Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.41), Zacks reports. Motorsport Games had a net margin of 52.74% and a return on equity of 215.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Motorsport Games Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSGM opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.06. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

