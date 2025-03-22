Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $423.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

