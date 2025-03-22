Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $202.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.35. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

