Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 0.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
