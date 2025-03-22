Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Viking (NYSE:VIK) Stock Price

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Viking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NYSE:VIK opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.25.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Viking by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Viking by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Viking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Viking by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

