Morgan Stanley Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $390.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

FDS opened at $433.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.49 and a 200 day moving average of $464.19. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,284,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

