Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $27,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

