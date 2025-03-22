Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $25.38 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.5% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.20.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

