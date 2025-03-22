Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 36,452 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 36,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $291,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,008.95. This represents a 30.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $4,782.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 1,378 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $11,630.32.

On Thursday, February 20th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,742 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $248,087.94.

On Friday, February 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $51,344.10.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $598,147.20.

MCW opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCW. UBS Group upped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

