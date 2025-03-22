Mina (MINA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.52 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Mina has a total market capitalization of $325.43 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,176.33 or 0.99892605 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,403.84 or 0.98975882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was March 23rd, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,221,308,832 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,308,831 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mina has a current supply of 1,221,272,116.84003923. The last known price of Mina is 0.2628085 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $13,550,751.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.