Millstone Evans Group LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,820,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,237,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

