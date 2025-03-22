Millstone Evans Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,577 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

