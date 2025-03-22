Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Millstone Evans Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,922,000 after acquiring an additional 636,569 shares during the period. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,457,000. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

