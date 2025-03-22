Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $575,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 440,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in AT&T by 71.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 290,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,400,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,806,000 after acquiring an additional 475,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

