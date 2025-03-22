Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

