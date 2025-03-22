MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $309.40 and last traded at $306.46. 4,924,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 18,105,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.69.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

