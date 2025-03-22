Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.470-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to 1.47-1.67 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Micron Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.