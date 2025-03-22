Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Sells $273,000.00 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,344.80. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Scott Lublin sold 3,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $176,310.00.

Shares of MCB opened at $55.18 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $619.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.39. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MCB. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 607,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 243,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

