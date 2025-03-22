Metahero Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $102,483.07 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

