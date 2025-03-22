McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $659.45 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $670.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.33.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Bank of America lowered their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.36.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.